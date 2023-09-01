News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town sign Middlesbrough FC forward Jeremy Sivi on loan late on transfer deadline day

Harrogate Town have signed Middlesbrough forward Jeremy Sivi on loan until January.
By Rhys Howell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 21:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 21:04 BST
Middlesbrough FC prospect Jeremy Sivi has joined Harrogate Town on loan. Picture: SubmittedMiddlesbrough FC prospect Jeremy Sivi has joined Harrogate Town on loan. Picture: Submitted
Middlesbrough FC prospect Jeremy Sivi has joined Harrogate Town on loan. Picture: Submitted

The 21-year-old started his career at Leyton Orient, before signing a professional contract with Championship Boro in May 2023.

The London-born attacker scored five goals in 12 appearances for the Teessiders’ Under-21s in 2022/23, before signing an extended deal in May 2023.

Speaking about his latest recruit, who made the move to Wetherby Road late on transfer deadline day, Town boss Simon Weaver said: “He’s a tall, wide forward that is blessed with pace and trickery and can score goals, so we’re really excited about bringing him in.

“That vitality that these lads seem to bring with a point to prove coming into senior football, he has bags of talent and athleticism, hopefully we can provide him with a stage to showcase his talents.

“He’s going to be surrounded by good people at the club that want to help him, we think he’ll relish playing for points and get excited about playing men’s football where the pressure is on and the crowds are loud.”

