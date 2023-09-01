Middlesbrough FC prospect Jeremy Sivi has joined Harrogate Town on loan. Picture: Submitted

The 21-year-old started his career at Leyton Orient, before signing a professional contract with Championship Boro in May 2023.

The London-born attacker scored five goals in 12 appearances for the Teessiders’ Under-21s in 2022/23, before signing an extended deal in May 2023.

Speaking about his latest recruit, who made the move to Wetherby Road late on transfer deadline day, Town boss Simon Weaver said: “He’s a tall, wide forward that is blessed with pace and trickery and can score goals, so we’re really excited about bringing him in.

“That vitality that these lads seem to bring with a point to prove coming into senior football, he has bags of talent and athleticism, hopefully we can provide him with a stage to showcase his talents.