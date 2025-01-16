Olly Sanderson has signed for Harrogate Town on loan from Premier League Fulham. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town have bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of Fulham forward Olly Sanderson.

The 21-year-old, who plays predominantly as a striker, will remain at Wetherby Road until the end of the season and becomes the fourth new player to arrive at the club since the opening of the January transfer window.

A player with a decent amount of League Two experience following recent spells with Bradford City and Sutton United, Sanderson is a “goal-scorer” who is only going to get better, according to Town boss Simon Weaver.

And, at 6ft 1 in tall, he will add some height and physical presence to a front-line that has struggled to make much of an impression at times this season, with Harrogate currently the third-lowest scorers in the division.

“We’re delighted he’s chosen us for his next loan spell,” Town chief Weaver said.

"He is young, aspirational and is just the type of character we want in the building.

“He has got bags of pace, an alert brain and an awareness when it comes to attacking the box at the right time.

"I think there’s a goal-scorer in there and he’ll really benefit from playing for us.”

Sanderson joined Premier League Fulham as an eight-year-old and has been at Craven Cottage ever since.

His first taste of senior football came during the 2022/23 campaign, when he joined Oxford City on loan, scoring four goals in six appearances in National League South.

Sanderson returned to the Hoops in 2023/24 and found the back of the net nine times in 14 starts, making 23 appearances in the National League.

His good form with City saw him recalled by Fulham and handed his first opportunity in the Football League as he linked up with Sutton United.

He didn't manage a goal in any of his first eight appearances for the South London outfit, who were eventually relegated from League Two, but ended the season with four goals to his name from 14 starts.

The Cottagers evidently liked what they had seen from Sanderson during those loan spells and handed him a new two-year contract last summer before lending him to Town's Yorkshire rivals, Bradford City.

Sanderson began the season on the substitutes' bench, but then scored three times in four matches in the space of a fortnight.

His first Bantams goal came as a substitute against Grimsby Town in late August and was followed by a strike against Newcastle United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, and then a tidy finish away at runaway league leaders Walsall.

That was however about as good as it got for Sanderson at Valley Parade as things began to tail off for him.

He started against Harrogate at Wetherby Road at the end of September despite suffering with illness, but was substituted at half-time in that 2-1 loss to his new club and struggled for regular game-time thereafter.

His loan with City was then cut short by Fulham on January 9, and he returned to London having played 18 times in total for Bradford in all competitions, making 11 starts, and scoring three goals.

On joining Harrogate, Sanderson said: “I know this is a really hard-working and honest club and I’m ready to make that next step up in my career now.

“You learn so much from these loan spells, so I’m really happy to be here.”

Sanderson, who follows midfielder Bryn Morris, the versatile Eko Solomon and left-back Bryant Bilongo into the Exercise Stadium, will wear the number 16 shirt for the Sulphurites.

He is available to make his Town debut this Friday evening when Cheltenham visit Wetherby Road for a 7.45pm kick-off.