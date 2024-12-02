Harrogate Town sign former Luton Town and Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe on free transfer

Harrogate Town have signed striker Admiral Muskwe on a free transfer. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town have boosted their attacking options with the capture of a striker who has scored goals at both Championship and League One level.

Former Luton and Leicester City forward Admiral Muskwe has joined the League Two Sulphurites as a free agent, putting pen to paper on a short-term deal at Wetherby Road.

A powerful athlete who stands more than six feet tall, Town hope that the 26-year-old Zimbabwe international will provide the focal point in the final third that they have been missing since Luke Armstrong left the club in January.

Indeed, head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry is certain that Muskwe will add “another dimension” to Harrogate’s front-line.

"He's been training with us now for two weeks and offers us competition for places at the top end of the pitch,” Kerry said.

"He’s impressed us in training with his physicality and we're excited to see what he can do.

"He'll bring us another dimension. He's got good pedigree and has experience in League One and the Championship, so it's great to have him on board."

Muskwe started his career at Leicester before being sent out on loan to League Two Swindon and Championship Wycombe Wanderers, where he netted three league goals.

Luton then secured the services of the former England youth international for an undisclosed fee in July 2021, following an impressive spell at the County Ground, where he helped Swindon achieve promotion to League One.

While at Kenilworth Road, Muskwe was part of the Hatters squad that earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 2023, while he also gained further first-team experience in League One while turning out for Fleetwood, where he bagged three times in 12 appearances, and Exeter.

Muskwe departed Luton at the end of the 2023/24 season with 26 appearances to his name and has been a free agent ever since. He spent time on trial with League One Northampton over the summer, but a permanent deal failed to materialise.

On why he did decide to offer the player terms, Town manager Simon Weaver told BBC Radio York: “He’s six foot two at least, and we have been looking for a big man, so we are giving him a month, with a view to signing him for longer.

"He is a likeable lad and he has shown up well in training. He gets stuck in, he has a great first touch, but is obviously lacking match sharpness, so bit by bit, we will introduce him.

"It’s a good opportunity to extend his stay with us, so he can play some football and prove his worth because he has had a few injuries in the past.”

Handed the number 26 shirt, Harrogate’s newest addition will become the second member of his family to represent the club after his cousin, Kuda, spent time there on loan from Rotherham in 2016.

Muskwe follows fellow free-transfer striker Eno Nto into Wetherby Road, with the ex-Derby County hitman joining the Sulphurites on a similar short-term contract just last month.