Harrogate Town sign former Bristol City striker Shawn McCoulsky from Maidenhead United

Harrogate Town have a new number nine who will press from the front and worry opposition defences with his pace in behind.

Former Bristol City striker Shawn McCoulsky has joined the League Two Sulphurites on a free transfer from National League Maidenhead United following a 2024/25 campaign which saw him net 18 goals in all competitions.

And the 28-year-old forward, brings a useful amount of Football League experience having spent time with Southend United in League One, and netted 11 times for League Two Newport County as well as turning out for Colchester United and Forest Green Rovers.

The six-foot-two attacker has signed a two-year contract at Wetherby Road and Town’s head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry says the club are thrilled to have secured his services.

“He’ll add pace to the top end of the pitch, he’s a big, strong lad that can affect the first ball and scored some really good goals last season that caught our eye,” Kerry said.

“He’ll suit the way we play and presses well from the front with his pace able to put teams on the back foot.”

After spending his younger days at Dulwich Hamlet, McCoulsky attracted the interest of Bristol City who saw off Premier League competition for the striker’s signature.

While at the Championship side, McCoulsky would gain experience on loan at clubs from the National League South up to Southend in League One.

Permanent moves to Forest Green and Colchester followed before Maidenhead secured the services of the striker in January 2022, where McCoulsky has been playing his football since.

The 28-year-old made over 100 appearances for The Magpies and joins on the back of an 18-goal season.

McCoulsky will take the number nine shirt at Town, with Stephen Duke-McKenna switching to number 11.