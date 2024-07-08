Zico Asare has signed for Harrogate Town for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the services of former Fulham defender Zico Asare.

The 23-year-old joins the League Two Sulphurites from National League Maidenhead United and becomes Simon Weaver’s second signing of the summer transfer window.

Primarily a right-back but also comfortable at centre-half, Asare’s form last season earned him an England ‘C’ call-up.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up

“Zico is athletic, powerful and is hungry for an opportunity in the Football League,” said Lloyd Kerry, Town’s head of recruitment.

"He has the profile we’re looking for in a full-back and he’ll add competition for places.

“He’s explosive, can get away from his man and competes well so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.

“Myself and the manager have watched him a lot and have been really excited by what we’ve seen. He’s hungry to do well and we hope to give him the platform to do that, he’s at an age now where he can go and kickstart his career.”

Asare started his career at Fulham where he also represented England, earning caps at U15s level.

A move from Craven Cottage to Oxford City followed in 2021, before Asare joined Maidenhead in 2022, impressing on the right hand side of defence as he made 44 appearances in all competitions.

On joining Harrogate, Asare said: “I’m really happy to get the deal done. I had a phone call with the gaffer and he told me the ambitions of the club and the way they play, which was in line with how I like to play.

“I like playing for possession-based teams, who enjoy being in control of the ball and that are solid defensively. I take pride in my defending but also enjoy getting forward when I can.”