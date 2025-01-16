Harrogate Town sign 'exciting' left-back with 'pace to burn' on loan from Bristol Rovers

Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 11:10 BST
Bryant Bilongo has joined Harrogate Town on loan from Bristol Rovers. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC
Bryant Bilongo has joined Harrogate Town on loan from Bristol Rovers. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC
Harrogate Town's third signing of the January transfer window is an "exciting" left-back with "pace to burn".

Bryant Bilongo has joined the League Two strugglers on loan from League One Bristol Rovers, and will remain at Wetherby Road until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has made 11 starts for the Gas in League One this term and Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver is thrilled to have been able to bring him to North Yorkshire.

“He’s an exciting young left back with really good agility who can get up and down the pitch," the Harrogate chief said.

Bryan Bilongo is Harrogate Town's third signing of the January transfer window.
Bryan Bilongo is Harrogate Town's third signing of the January transfer window.

“As soon as I met him, his infectious personality and attitude came across, as well as his enthusiasm to join us.

“He fits our needs perfectly and we’re excited to see him play. He’s got height, presence, is athletic and has pace to burn.”

Bilongo, who signed for Rovers in June, made an instant impact at the Memorial Stadium, scoring on his league debut to secure an injury time win over Northampton.

He started his career at AFC Wimbledon, before moving into non-league where his impressive performances for Hanworth Villa and Kingstonian caught the eye of Middlesborough, who would swoop to secure the defender’s services in January 2022.

While at the Riverside, Bilongo enjoyed productive loan spells at both Woking and Ebbsfleet, tempting the Gas into paying an undisclosed fee for his signature in the summer.

“I’m so pleased," Bilongo said after his move to Harrogate was announced.

"I’ve followed this club for quite a few years now since I know a couple of people here, and I’m really excited to get started.

“I was delighted that the manager was so keen to bring me in and it’s something I wanted a lot, so I was delighted it happened so quickly.

“I can already see it’s all about energy here, even in passing drills in training the intensity is there and I want to give the fans something to get behind.”

Bilongo, who follows midfielder Bryn Morris and the versatile Eko Solomon into the Exercise Stadium, will wear the number 20 shirt for the Sulphurites.

He is available to make his Town debut this Friday evening when Cheltenham visit Wetherby Road for a 7.45pm kick-off.

And with fellow left-backs Liam Gibson (hamstring) and Matty Foulds (groin) currently sidelined through injury, Bilongo could well play some part.

