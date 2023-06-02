News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town sign ex-Newcastle United defender with League One experience

Harrogate Town have strengthened their defensive ranks with the addition of a left-back who made 44 appearances in League One last term.
By Rhys Howell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:16 BST
Harrogate Town have completed their second bit of business of the summer transfer window. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFCHarrogate Town have completed their second bit of business of the summer transfer window. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC
A graduate of Newcastle United’s academy, Lewis Gibson becomes the League Two Sulphurites’ second capture of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old follows attacking midfielder Matty Daly into Wetherby Road following his release by Morecambe, where he has been a first-team regular during his three-year stay.

Like Daly, Gibson has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the EnviroVent Stadium and fills one of the gaps in Town’s squad identified last month by manager Simon Weaver as being a top priority.

Liam Gibson, left, is welcomed to Harrogate Town by Lloyd Kerry, the Sulphurites' head of recruitment.Liam Gibson, left, is welcomed to Harrogate Town by Lloyd Kerry, the Sulphurites' head of recruitment.
“Liam has great experience at this level and knows what it takes to get out of the league,” said Lloyd Kerry, Harrogate’s head of recruitment.

"Last season, he played 44 games in League One, so he ticks a lot of boxes for us and we think he’ll be a great signing.

“He’s reliable, consistent, strong physically and is very calm on the ball. We really feel he can strengthen us.

“There were a lot of teams interested in Liam, so we’re absolutely delighted that he chose Harrogate Town.”

As well as helping previous club Morecambe get out of League Two via the play-offs in 2020/21, Gibson also has experience of fourth-tier football from time spent on loan with Grimsby during the 2019/20 season. Prior to that, he was loaned to League One Accrington Stanley.

Gibson will wear the number 30 shirt during his stay in North Yorkshire.

