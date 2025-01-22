Former Liverpool midfielder Tom Hill has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract at Harrogate Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town have swooped for their sixth new signing of the January transfer window, bringing in an "energetic, versatile midfielder" from Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Tom Hill has joined the League Two Sulphurites on a free transfer and put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

Formerly captain of the Reds' Under-21 side, the 22-year-old made his first team debut aged 17 in a Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa but has seen his progress hampered by injury.

He does however boast real pedigree and should turn out to be a real asset for Simon Weaver's side, provided that his injury issues are now behind him.

Lloyd Kerry, Town's head of player recruitment, said: “We’ve watched Tom quite a few times this season and he’s always stood out.

"He is what we look for in a player and we think it’ll be a really good fit for us.

“He’s an energetic, versatile midfielder who can play across the midfield and off the front.

“We predominantly see him as a box-to-box midfielder, he’s got good energy, is very good technically and competes well.”

Hill takes the number 19 shirt at Harrogate and is available for Saturday’s League Two trip to Doncaster Rovers, subject to FA and EFL approval.