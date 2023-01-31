Kazeem Olaigbe has joined Harrogate Town on loan from Southampton. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The Belgian Under-19 international has joined the Sulphurites on loan until the end of the season following a spell with Scottish Premier League outfit Ross County.

Described as an “exciting” talent, Olaigbe signed for the Premier League Saints in 2019 after progressing through the ranks of Belgian giant Anderlecht’s academy.

He bagged 13 goals and contributed four assists for Southampton’s Under-23s last term before heading to Ross at the start of 2022/23, featuring in 19 first-team matches.

“Kazeem is a player who we watched a bit of in the summer,” explained Lloyd Kerry, Town’s head of recruitment.

"He ended up going to play for Ross County and has played a lot of football.

"That experience is undoubtedly something which will have improved him as a player so hopefully he can come here and kick-on again.

“He is an exciting winger with a burst of pace and is someone who we believe can have a huge influence at the top end of the pitch.”

Twenty-year-old Olaigbe will wear the number 10 shirt at Wetherby Road and is in contention to make his debut this Saturday when Town travel to Carlisle in League Two.