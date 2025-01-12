Harrogate Town striker Josh March was brought down by Josuha Guilavogui inside the Leeds United penalty area, but a spot-kick was not awarded. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver believes that Harrogate Town should have been awarded an early penalty during Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Leeds United.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League Two Sulphurites ended up losing that third-round tie 1-0 to the Championship leaders, Largie Ramazani heading home Manor Solomon’s left-wing cross from close range just before the hour-mark.

But, things could have played out very differently had referee James Bell and his assistants come to a different decision when it came to the match’s only really contentious moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 13 minutes on the clock and the game still goalless, Town striker Josh March got the wrong side of Joshua Guilavogui inside the Leeds box.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver said his team should have been awarded a first-half penalty at Elland Road.

As he raced towards the byline, March was felled as a result of contact from behind, initiated by the Whites defender.

In the eyes of Weaver, it was “quite an obvious” penalty, though Mr Bell turned his back on Harrogate appeals, while presumably receiving no assistance from his linesman.

"We probably forced a penalty decision. The other way around, they [Leeds] probably get it, without being too cynical,” Town’s manager said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s disappointing. It was quite an obvious one and I’m disappointed it wasn’t given as that would have been some moment for us and given us an extra bit of confidence as well.

"That might have had a telling impression on the game. It was early on, and it might have fired them [Leeds] up and they could have gone to another level, but we will never know.

"But, it would have been an amazing moment in our history to have gone 1-0 up at Leeds United, or to at least have had the opportunity through a penalty.”

Weaver wasn’t the only one in Harrogate’s camp who felt that Mr Bell should have pointed to the spot.

“The lads are absolutely adamant,” the Town boss revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I asked the player who went down as well, Josh March, and he said: ‘Oh yes, certainly – he clipped my heels.’ So we are disappointed.”

Harrogate were not alone in believing that they were hard done to as far as that decision was concerned. The general consensus from neutral parties asked to analyse the coming together inside the Whites’ box was that the Sulphurites ought to have been afforded the opportunity to open to scoring from 12 yards.

Having watched a number of replays of the incident whilst commentating on the game for the BBC, former England international and ex-Liverpool, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers left-back Stephen Warnock said that Town should have been awarded a spot-kick.

“He gets a steal on him, does March, and it’s just a clip of the heels by Guilavogui. It’s clumsy,” the pundit stated as he reviewed footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The referee has got a decision to make. He thinks it’s just a coming together between two players, but Josh March does get in front of him. I think he [Guilavogui] is very, very lucky, I really do.

“Once you get across the defender, he’s almost got to slam the brakes on. I think he is so fortunate.

“Guilavogui has lost the ball, he can’t get to the ball. March has done enough to get across him.

“I think it’s a penalty. I think that Leeds get away with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-FIFA referee and former Professional Game Match Officials Board chief Keith Hackett was also adamant that Mr Bell got the decision wrong.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “This is simple – it is a sustained holding offence with the defending player having his left hand over the right shoulder of his opponent.

"This was impeding his progress. A penalty kick should have been awarded by the referee.”