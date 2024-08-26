Harrogate Town shaping up to have a 'decent start' to new season after recording first league win
The Sulphurites suffered an extremely disappointing home defeat to newly-promoted Bromley on the opening day, but are now unbeaten in three away matches.
Having pulled off a Carabao Cup upset when they dumped League One Lincoln City out of the competition at the first round stage, the Sulphurites then drew 3-3 at Accrington Stanley before recording that maiden league success, on the road at Colchester United.
“It’s really satisfying, I’m very pleased,” Weaver said, speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 in Essex.
“It’s now looking like a decent start, isn’t it.
“We had that first-day disappointment, but we haven’t half bounced back from it, and hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.”
Sam Folarin netted the only goal of the game at the weekend, capitalising on a 68th-minute mix-up in the Colchester defence to roll the ball into an empty net.
That strike was the 23-year-old forward’s third in as many matches after he broke the deadlock at Lincoln, then headed in a stoppage-time equaliser against Accrington.
On the ex-Middlesbrough man’s form, Weaver added: "It’s great to see him getting three in three.
“I think that his fitness is up there now and we have got that outlet of sheer pace up front.
“He showed great signs last year. He scares defenders with his pace and it’s also about being bright as a footballer and smelling danger.
"He has profited [on Saturday] from a good long ball. It’s not all about 15 or 16-pass build-ups in League Two. If there is space in behind, defenders can struggle against it, and they did on that occasion and Sam did the rest."
Next up for the Sulphurites is a Carabao Cup second round clash with Championship outfit Preston North End.
That game kicks-off at Wetherby Road at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening.
