Harrogate Town set to tackle Grimsby Town on Boxing Day following enforced 23-day break

Boxing Day will see Harrogate Town play their first game at Wetherby Road since they beat Mansfield 3-0 on November 19. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have seen two consecutive Saturday fixtures postponed on the morning of the game due to frozen pitches during the recent cold snap.

Simon Weaver’s team were due to entertain high-flying Northampton on December 10, then travel to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers last weekend, but neither match went ahead.

Thus, by the time Town take to the EnviroVent Stadium turf alongside visiting Grimsby at 3pm on Monday, it will have been 23 days since they romped to a 4-1 success away at Rochdale.

Mark Beck scored the only goal of the game last time Grimsby visited Harrogate Town.

Harrogate head into their clash with the Mariners 20th in the League Two standings, six places and eight points worse off than Paul Hurst’s team, who were promoted from the National League via the play-offs at the end of last season.

The side’s have met once before at Wetherby Road in a Football League fixture, Mark Beck nodding in the only goal of the game from Ryan Fallowfield’s right-wing cross to hand the Sulphurites all three points in February 2021.

Tickets for Boxing Day’s match are on general sale in Town’s club shop on Commercial Street and also online, up until midnight on Friday.

There will be no further general-sale tickets available either in-store or online after this point, including on the day of the game.

Between December 24-26, tickets will only be available to anyone eligible within the club’s priority window. Those eligible can purchase tickets online at any point during those three days.

Those who are eligible for priority purchases include season ticket-holders, flexi ticket members, half-season ticket-holders and fans who have attended three or more games this season.

On the day of Monday’s match, those eligible can purchase tickets by calling (01423) 210600​ between 9am and noon.