Harrogate Town went down 2-0 the last time Salford City visited Wetherby Road. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The footballing authorities decided that no fixtures would take place this weekend as a ‘mark of respect’ to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday aged 96.

Thus, the Sulphurites’ home showdown with Carlisle United was postponed, along with every other match that was scheduled to take place between September 9-10 from Premier League to grassroots level.

There has been no indication from the Football League (EFL) that what is a full midweek programme of Championship, League One and League Two fixtures will not go ahead, and Town boss Simon Weaver has confirmed to the Harrogate Advertiser that his side are preparing to take on the Ammies on Tuesday evening as planned.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. Picture: Getty Images

But, with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19 and certain to require a huge police presence, there are question marks hanging over the viability of proceeding with a full fixture list next weekend.

Sky Sports has reported that ‘resourcing issues, particularly in respect of policing, are associated with some fixtures that will need to be discussed and resolved on a fixture-by-fixture basis over the period ahead.

‘A state funeral will be an enormous national and international event which will take a lot of resourcing and a lot of those resources may be needed for sporting events.

‘In this case, the Queen's funeral takes enormous precedence.’

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) have however stated that they will do their best to ‘ensure’ that football matches can be played.

An NPCC spokesperson said: "UK Policing is working closely with other organisations to ensure events are held safely and with the appropriate security.

"Following the decisions of the Premier League and English Football League to cancel this weekend's matches, we will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day to day policing.

"This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved."

As was the case this weekend, the final decision on whether to call off fixtures en masse in the immediate lead-up to Queen Elizabeth’s laying to rest ultimately lies in the hands of football’s governing bodies.

Government guidance advises that ‘there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning Period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.’

Hence, it will be up to the EFL, the Football Association and the Premier League to reconvene over the coming days and determine what course of action to take.

The National League has already confirmed that its fixtures for week commencing September 12 will go ahead as scheduled.

Football was very much in the minority in opting to postpone games at the weekend, with numerous other sports including cricket, rugby union and rugby league choosing to continue largely as planned.

Town’s League Two clash with Salford is due to kick-off at the EnviroVent Stadium at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

The Sulphurites head into that game 19th in the table and having lost four on the bounce in all competitions. By contrast, the Ammies sit in fourth place and have been beaten just once in the league this term.