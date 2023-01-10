Harrogate Town see another loan player recalled as Josh Coley heads back to Exeter City
Harrogate Town have seen a second loanee recalled by their parent club in the space of as many days.
Attacking midfielder Josh Coley has returned to Exeter City, following Huddersfield Town left-back Jaheim Headley out of Wetherby Road.
Having made 13 appearances, six of which were starts, the 24-year-old has not featured anywhere near as regularly as Headley, however his departure does leave the Sulphurites somewhat lighter in the final third given his ability to play in a variety of positions.
Coley exits the EnviroVent Stadium having missed Town’s previous three matches with a groin injury, just as it looked as if he was starting to find a bit of form after netting an FA Cup goal at Hartlepool United then chipping in with an assist against Rochdale in his next game.