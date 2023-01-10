Harrogate Town see another loan player recalled as Josh Coley heads back to Exeter City

Josh Coley has left Harrogate Town and returned to parent club Exeter City. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Attacking midfielder Josh Coley has returned to Exeter City, following Huddersfield Town left-back Jaheim Headley out of Wetherby Road.

Having made 13 appearances, six of which were starts, the 24-year-old has not featured anywhere near as regularly as Headley, however his departure does leave the Sulphurites somewhat lighter in the final third given his ability to play in a variety of positions.

