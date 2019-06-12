Harrogate Town's search for a left-back is over as sixth summer signing arrives

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver’s long search for a left-back finally came to an end on Wednesday afternoon when the signing of George Smith was confirmed.

The Wetherby Road outfit have been without a genuine option in that position since Ben Parker departed early last season, with Liam Kitching and Warren Burrell filling in on the left side of the defence prior to the arrival of Luton Town loanee Jack Senior in January.

Twenty-two-year-old Smith joins from National League rivals Chesterfield, having spent most of the 2018/19 season out on loan at Dover Athletic and Boston United.

“I’m pleased to be able to bring in a left-back, they certainly don’t grow on trees, that’s for sure,” Weaver said.

“I’ve been aware of George since his time in League One with Barnsley and I think he will do very well here. He ticks all the boxes and should be a good fit.

“He is full of energy and a good athlete. He likes to get up and down and will add balance to the side.

“He has had a frustrating time recently and just needs to get back playing. He’s proven himself in this division previously with Gateshead and is another really good addition.”

Smith has made over 50 appearances in the Football League having started life as a footballer with his hometown club Barnsley, signing a professional deal in 2014.

After leaving the Tykes, he spent a season in the National League with Gateshead, then League Two with Northampton, before signing for Chesterfield in 2017/18.

Smith joins Connor Hall, Scott Brown, Brendan Kiernan, Will Smith and Jon Stead in agreeing terms at Wetherby Road this summer.