Harrogate Town's man of the moment George Thomson suffers injury set-back

Harrogate Town’s man of the moment George Thomson is an injury doubt for Saturday’s televised National League clash with Ebbsfleet United.

The 25-year-old right-winger added to his late assist at FC Halifax Town last week with a first-half goal against Sutton United, paving the way for Simon Weaver’s men to go on and record back-to-back victories for the first time this term.

He did however limp off in the 90th-minute of last weekend’s 2-0 win with a hip problem, one which is threatening to sideline again him just as he has re-established himself in his manager’s plans following a long spell out of the team.

“It was a bit of a weird one, I just passed the ball and then felt a little twinge in my hip,” said Thomson, whose appearance against Sutton was just his fourth this season and only his second start.

“It’s the hip flexor. It’s not the kind of injury I’ve ever had before. Maybe it’s happened because I’ve not really played at all and then I’ve done 90 minutes on Tuesday and then again on Saturday.

“But that’s just football and hopefully I’ll be back quickly.”

Although disappointed that his afternoon ended with him limping from the field of play, Thomson said that he was still pleased with his contribution on the day.

“I was delighted to get on the score-sheet. I’m sure that everyone will have seen just how much it meant to me from my celebration,” he added.

“To get among the goals was perfect. It was good to follow up Tuesday night with another good performance, not just by me personally, but the team as well.

“It feels like we’ve got some momentum behind us now and we just have to keep going and picking up results.”

Saturday’s clash with Ebbsfleet at the CNG Stadium kicks-off at the unusual time of 5.20pm due the fixture being selected for live coverage by BT Sport.