Harrogate Town's FA Cup clash with Portsmouth to be shown live on TV

Harrogate Town's FA Cup first round clash with Portsmouth has been selected for live television coverage.

The tie, which takes place at the CNG Stadium in Wetherby Road, will now be played on Monday November 11 at 7.45pm and be broadcast live on BT Sport.

The game is one of the picks of the first-round draw, pitting League One Portsmouth - who won the FA Cup in 2008 and were a Premier League club as recently as 2010 - against a team currently eighth in the National League.

The FA's live broadcast fee is £75,000 per club, meaning that Saturday's fourth-qualifying-round victory over Halifax effectively earned Town at least £93,750.

They received £18,750 as a reward for their 2-1 success at the Shay, while the sum of £36,000 in prize money is also up for grabs for the winner of their showdown with Pompey.

Simon Weaver's side are no strangers to live TV cameras, having played in front of them six times since their promotion to English football's fifth tier in 2018.

Indeed, BT Sport were in attendance just three weeks ago when Ebbsfleet United were the visitors to the CNG Stadium for a match which Town won 2-0.