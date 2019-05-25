Harrogate Town's ambition attracts ex-Crystal Palace and Fulham winger

Harrogate Town chairman Irving Weaver welcomes new signing Brendan Kiernan to the CNG Stadium.

Harrogate Town’s newest recruit cited the club’s ambition as the main reason behind his decision to sign on at Wetherby Road for 2019/20.

Skilful winger Brendan Kiernan became Simon Weaver’s third capture of the summer when he arrived from National League South play-off finalists Welling United on Saturday.

“When I met with Simon Weaver he told me the club’s ambitions and I wanted be part of the journey,” Kiernan said.

“I’ve seen the way Harrogate play and I’m looking forward to adding to the squad, helping the boys out and hopefully a good season here.”

Kiernan scored 15 goals and assisted 12 for Welling last term, helping them to a third-placed finish in English football’s sixth tier.

Prior to that, the 26-year-old midfielder had played a big part in Hampton & Richmond's promotion to National League South, picking up their player of the year award in the process.

The former Crystal Palace and Fulham trainee joins central-midfielder Scott Brown and centre-half Connor Hall in signing for Town during the close season.