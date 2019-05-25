Harrogate Town's ambition attracts ex-Crystal Palace and Fulham winger

Harrogate Town’s newest recruit cited the club’s ambition as the main reason behind his decision to sign on at Wetherby Road for 2019/20.

Skilful winger Brendan Kiernan became Simon Weaver’s third capture of the summer when he arrived from National League South play-off finalists Welling United on Saturday.

“When I met with Simon Weaver he told me the club’s ambitions and I wanted be part of the journey,” Kiernan said.

“I’ve seen the way Harrogate play and I’m looking forward to adding to the squad, helping the boys out and hopefully a good season here.”

Kiernan scored 15 goals and assisted 12 for Welling last term, helping them to a third-placed finish in English football’s sixth tier.

Prior to that, the 26-year-old midfielder had played a big part in Hampton & Richmond's promotion to National League South, picking up their player of the year award in the process.

The former Crystal Palace and Fulham trainee joins central-midfielder Scott Brown and centre-half Connor Hall in signing for Town during the close season.