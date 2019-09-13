Harrogate Town's 2019/20 season so far - in numbers

17 - the position that Town occupy in the National League standings after 10 games. At the same stage of the season in 2018/19 they sat top of the pile.

30 - is their win percentage thus far. Rewind 12 months and that figure stood at 60 per cent.

7 - is the number of points that Simon Weaver's men have lost from winning positions this term. They came from behind to lead against Solihull Moors and ended up with a point before going on to lose at Dagenham and Torquay having been 1-0 and 2-1 up in both matches.

1 - point has been earned from a losing position, against Solihull on the opening day.

5 - times Town have scored first this season. On three of these occasions they have gone on to win. In the four games where they have conceded first they have ended up on the losing side three times.

11 - is the amount of goals that Harrogate have conceded in the second half of matches. Nine of these second-half strikes have come after the 65th minute.

5 - games have passed since Town last conceded a goal before half-time.

5 - of the players who started the opening game of 2018/19 (versus Sutton United) were included in the starting XI for Town's most recent fixture, against Torquay United. These were: James Belshaw, Ryan Fallowfield, Warren Burrell, Jack Emmett and Jack Muldoon.

3 - Harrogate Advertiser man of the match awards have gone to Brendan Kiernan thus far.

2 - is the amount of goals scored by four different players - Mark Beck, Will Smith, Brendan Kiernan and Jon Stead.

5,926 - is the combined attendance figure from the club's first five home league games of 2019/20. A total of 6,806 came through the turnstiles during the opening five matches at the CNG last term.