Harrogate Town release three players to make room for new additions

Harrogate Town have released a trio of first-team players following the expiry of their contracts.

Strikers Dominic Knowles and Jordan Thewlis and midfielder Michael Woods were informed on Wednesday afternoon that they would not be offered new deals at the CNG Stadium.

“In order to go again next season and recruit fresh blood we’ve had to trim the squad,” manager Simon Weaver said.

“It’s never easy giving bad news to players, particularly ones who have the ability that these three do, but you have to draw the line somewhere.

“I don’t like operating with a big squad so we’ve had to let a few go before we can look to add anyone else.”

The departure of prolific frontman Knowles will perhaps come as the greatest surprise to Town fans, however his time at the club has been blighted by a series of injuries.

“Dom has spent a lot of time out injured and it’s been really frustrating not being able to pick him this season because he’s that really creative player we need in the team,” Weaver said of the forward who bagged 23 goals in 52 appearances over the last two seasons.

"We were top of the league in September and Dom was our main craftsman, then he got injured and we've really missed him.

"He is a player who has done really well for us, All three of the lads we are saying good bye to have done well here.

"Jordan Thewlis came back very strongly towards the end of the season. He hasn't lost any of his pace despite his injury and he's even more powerful having worked so hard to get himself fit again.

"He's another one who has been unfortunate with injuries and I think he needs a clean break and the chance to go again, however I wouldn't discount him coming back here a third time.

"Michael Woods is a brilliant lad and we all know how talented he is, but he's found himself on the fringes because of the form the other midfielders have been in this season."