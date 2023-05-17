Harrogate Town supporters inside the EnviroVent Stadium. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Last summer’s substantial hike in admission charges, aimed at moving the Sulphurites towards a more sustainable business model, drew plenty of criticism from supporters, who will doubtless be much happier heading into the club’s fourth year in the Football League.

Under-18 and under-12 season tickets have been cut by an average of 12 percent across standing, seated, new and existing categories.

And, as part of what the Sulphurites describe as their ‘commitment to being a family club’, they have introduced a Family Bundle for next season, which allows season tickets to be purchased in multiple combinations and save an additional 10 percent of the combined cost.

Harrogate Town finished the 2022/23 campaign 19th in League Two.

Meanwhile, the cost of renewing or purchasing a new adult or concession season ticket remains the same as it did last term, and with the club’s new Family Bundle, can be bought at a 10 percent discount.

Matchday tickets are also available at the same price as they were in 2022/23 if purchased in advance. Admission prices will increase on the day of the game (from 12am), by £2 for over-18s and £1 for under-18s.

Flexi tickets will also be available to buy again during the upcoming campaign and will be available on a six-game or 10-game basis, however they can only be purchased once during the season.

Six-game tickets will see supporters receive a 12 percent saving compared to individual matchday prices, while 10-game bundles come with the benefit of a 14 percent saving.

Season tickets will go on sale for existing season-ticket-holders on Thursday May 18. These supporters have until Friday June 16 to renew before the ticket is released for general sale.

Season tickets will be available on general sale to all supporters from Monday May 22, while Flexi tickets will be available on July 3.

Season ticket renewal prices: Adult standing £319, adult seated £365, concession standing £255, concession seated £292; U18 standing £132 (was £159 last season), U18 seated £169 (was £183), U12 standing £99, U12 seated £138 (was £129).

Season ticket prices for new buyers: Adult standing £349, adult seated £395, concession standing £285, concession seated £322, U18 standing £132 (was £179), U18 seated £169(was £209), U12 standing £99 (was £129), U12 seated £138 (was £159).

Match ticket prices: Adult standing £20 advance/£22 matchday, adult seated £23 advance/ £25 matchday, concession standing £16 advance/£18 matchday, concession seated £19 advance/£21 matchday, U18 standing £8 advance/£9 matchday, U18 seated £11 advance/£12 matchday, U12 standing £6 advance/£7 matchday, U12 seated £9 advance/£10 matchday, U5s go free with 1x paying adult.

A season ticket entitles the holder entry to all 23 of Town’s League Two home fixtures. Pre-season friendlies, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Papa John’s Trophy and away fixtures are not included.

Season tickets can be purchased online, from the Sulphurites’ club shop in Commercial Street, or over the phone by calling (01423) 210600.

Supporters will have the option to spread the cost and pay in multiple instalments using Klarna.

A statement issued by Town on Monday afternoon said: ‘For the second successive season, the club averaged over 2,250 supporters in our SkyBet League Two home fixtures and a record crowd of 3,234 at our final fixture in the 2022/23 season.