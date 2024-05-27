Harrogate Town receive Family Excellence Silver Award for the 2023/24 season

Harrogate Town supporters inside the EnviroVent Stadium. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town have received a Family Excellence Silver Award for the match-day experience they provided during the 2023/24 season.

This represents an improvement on the previous bronze level achieved last term, with the Sulphurites now ranking sixth out of 24 in League Two (previously 19th) and 33rd out of the 72 Football League clubs, up from 61st last tear.

Member teams were rewarded with either gold, silver or bronze status based on the experience they provided to family match-day assessors. They were rated on a range of touchpoints across ticket purchase, matchday activations and experience, accessibility, facilities and family communications.

The scheme recognises the continuous improvement and best practice that emerges across the Football League and rewards clubs for their efforts in attracting and retaining young supporters.

Harrogate Town CEO Sarah Barry.

“We are thrilled to have achieved the Silver Award accreditation for the EFL Family Excellence scheme having invested heavily towards improving our stadium facilities and focused consistently on delivering a more entertaining match-day experience,” Town CEO Sarah Barry said.

"We’ve been independently rated across all aspects of the organisation and are elated to have been awarded the highest scores for our stadium facilities and cleanliness, refreshments and people, which are all rated as ‘excellent’.

"I’m most proud, but not surprised, to learn that we’ve been rated as ‘outstanding’ and 10/10 for our friendliness.’

