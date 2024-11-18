Harrogate Town right-back Toby Sims in action during Saturday's League Two victory over Chesterfield at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Goal-scorer Toby Sims believes that Harrogate Town’s 2-1 win over Chesterfield was reward for delivering their most complete, 90-minute display of the season to date.

The inconsistent Sulphurites have generally only managed to do the business in fits and starts so far this term, playing well for one half, or an hour of a game, without maintaining their level of performance from start to finish.

Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy clash with Blackpool is a prime example, with a good first half seeing them go 2-0 up before they dropped off after the break and conceded two late goals, then lost on penalties.

And although they saw far less of the ball than their visitors during Saturday’s victory over the Spireites, Town were excellent out of possession throughout, and looked more dangerous when they did go forwards.

Toby Sims, right, is congratulated after breaking the deadlock in the 57th-minute of Saturday's contest.

“I think that this is up there with our best 90-minute performances because we kept to the game-plan for the whole game,” said right-back Sims, scorer of Harrogate’s first goal.

“We battled really well throughout. Our game-plan was to be aggressive and be on the front foot, because that is when we are at our best. And we did it for 90 minutes.

“We have been struggling with consistency recently, but we did it for 90 minutes and got our reward at the end.

“We conceded a goal and didn’t go under. We kept pushing, we kept the press on, we kept being aggressive and we got our rewards in the end and scored in the 91st minute.

Dean Cornelius netted Harrogate Town's winner against Chesterfield, in the 91st minute of the game.

“I think that shows that we are playing for the full game with that energy and intensity.”

Dean Cornelius ultimately decided the contest with that 91st-minute strike, but it was Sims who broke the deadlock early in the second half when he pounced on a rebound after Stephen Duke McKenna’s free-kick came back off the post.

“It just fell to me and I just hit it,” the 27-year-old said of his second goal of the season.

"It was a great effort by Dukey, the free-kick, I actually thought it was going in. Sometimes, you are in the right place, you’ve just got to get lucky and then try and finish them as well as you can, which I felt I did, so I am happy with that.

“I’m not known for my goals, but I’ll certainly take them when they come.”

Saturday’s victory lifts Sims and his Town team-mates up to 17th in the League Two standings.