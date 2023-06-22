Dean Cornelius has signed a two-year contract at Harrogate Town. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The 22-year-old joins the Sulphurites on a two-year deal following a stellar season in Scotland’s top-flight, which saw him make 34 appearances.

His decision not to extend his stay at Fir Park reportedly made him the subject of interest from a host of League One and League Two clubs, but it is Simon Weaver who has won the race for the former Scotland under-21 international’s signature, completing his sixth signing of the summer in the process.

The Daily Record stated earlier this week that Town have ‘pushed the boat’ out for Cornelius, who recently expressed his desire for a “new challenge” and a determination to escape his “comfort zone”.

Dean Cornelius at the EnviroVent Stadium.

And the player is adamant that, having decided to move south of the border, that there is nowhere better for him to be than at Wetherby Road.

“There’s been a lot of different aspects of the club that have really caught my eye and made me want to come here,” the ex-Hibernian man explained.

"I’ve said for a while I’ve always wanted to challenge myself down in England and I feel like Harrogate is the right club for me.

“I’ve spoken briefly with the manager about his goals for the upcoming season and it really matched what I want to do in my career and hopefully we can kick on and have a good season.

“It was never going to be easy leaving Motherwell, but I just felt now at 22-years-old it was the right time and the right move in my career to now challenge myself in a new league and a new environment, moving away from home for the first time.

“We sat down and looked at where the club finished, how the form was and could see that they were really starting to get to grips with it and especially with the signings they have made it made me think they can kick on and be there or thereabouts in the league.”