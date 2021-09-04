Jack Muldoon celebrates after putting Harrogate Town 2-1 up against Mansfield Town on the stroke of half-time. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

But the Sulphurites chief was also pleased at the way his side kept their cool after two straight red cards for opponents Mansfield Town during one break in play after 73 minutes.

With Forest Green Rovers held at Exeter City, a 3-1 win for the Wetherby Road outfit took them to the top of the table on goal difference with a game in hand.

Victory was secured by goals from Luke Armstrong, Jack Muldoon and a rare header by George Thompson, which came after red cards for Ollie Clarke and former Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Hull City midfielder Stephen Quinn.

Simon Weaver applauds the travelling support.

Clarke was dismissed for a professional foul on Jack Diamond, making his second Harrogate debut, and Quinn for an alleged headbutt on Josh Falkingham before the game restarted.

"It's sounds great [to be top of the league]," said Weaver.

"I know it's early days and we haven't got the kind of characters in the changing room to get overly excited but we're proud.

"We're very proud of the start we've had and we can have a nice weekend now and go again.

"If you don't start well as a manager you say you don't look at the table, I've looked at it already!

"We'll see where the next five games go and just be determined every game because we don't lack passion. If we go flat or anyone gets big-time, they won't be in the team. They know how I work.

"At this level you can win three, lose three, we did that enough times last year so you don't go overboard but I'm entitled as manager to be proud of the boys today."

There were 10 cards shown in all by referee Paul Howard, four yellow cards to Harrogate including Falkingham before the flashpoint with Quinn which sent Harrogate's captain to ground holding his face.

"I believe our players are telling the truth when they said there was a headbutt on Josh Falkingham and you can see the cut on his face," added Weaver.

"It's disappointing because there weren't many angry tackles out there but we said to the lads at half-time, 'We need 11 on the pitch.'

"Lewis Page got a yellow card in the first half and we thought, 'We need you on the pitch.' We're going to have to show discipline and emotional control throughout the season because we're going to go to much bigger places than we've got with partisan support and they expect to beat Harrogate Town, let's be honest.

"We want to thrive in that environment, not get them against us but try and get them against their own team.

"In this day and age you don't have to do too much to get a yellow card but it's vital you don't have another yellow card. We need 11.

"People can play at this level and will take advantage. Fortunately we just showed enough control to keep 11 on the pitch and still show a passionate performance."