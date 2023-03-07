News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Harrogate Town produced something close to the 'complete away performance' during win at Doncaster Rovers

Simon Weaver hailed what he felt was close to being a “complete away performance” following Harrogate Town’s 2-0 success at Doncaster Rovers.

By Rhys Howell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 11:16pm
Harrogate Town's players celebrate taking a 2-0 lead during Tuesday night's League Two clash with Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town's players celebrate taking a 2-0 lead during Tuesday night's League Two clash with Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town's players celebrate taking a 2-0 lead during Tuesday night's League Two clash with Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites recorded their first win in eight attempts courtesy of late strikes by Luke Armstrong and substitute Alex Pattison, though in truth they had enough chances to have broken the deadlock much earlier on in Tuesday night’s League Two clash.

Town started the brighter, and although their hosts had the better of the latter stages of the first half, it was Weaver’s men who bossed proceedings after the interval.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, in addition to looking the more likely as an attacking force, the Wetherby Road outfit also delivered another resolute defensive display, recording a third clean-sheet in five matches.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.
Most Popular

“In lots of ways it felt like the complete away performance,” Harrogate’s manager reflected.

“We kept it solid at moments where we needed to produce some good defending, we did all that, but then we created numerous chances, probably more chances than we have created for quite some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There were signs of real fluidity with the growth in the confidence levels and to score two goals was really satisfying. The second one was beautiful, it was great to see.

“It was a well-deserved and, in the end, an excellent win. It’s nice to have the three points in the bag.”

Tuesday’s win was just Harrogate’s second in 14 matches but moves them up two places to 19th in the table, where they now sit nine points clear of second-from-bottom Crawley, who went down 3-0 at Sutton United.

Simon WeaverSulphuritesDoncaster RoversHarrogateLuke ArmstrongAlex PattisonLeague Two