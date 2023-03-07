Harrogate Town's players celebrate taking a 2-0 lead during Tuesday night's League Two clash with Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites recorded their first win in eight attempts courtesy of late strikes by Luke Armstrong and substitute Alex Pattison, though in truth they had enough chances to have broken the deadlock much earlier on in Tuesday night’s League Two clash.

Town started the brighter, and although their hosts had the better of the latter stages of the first half, it was Weaver’s men who bossed proceedings after the interval.

And, in addition to looking the more likely as an attacking force, the Wetherby Road outfit also delivered another resolute defensive display, recording a third clean-sheet in five matches.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“In lots of ways it felt like the complete away performance,” Harrogate’s manager reflected.

“We kept it solid at moments where we needed to produce some good defending, we did all that, but then we created numerous chances, probably more chances than we have created for quite some time.

“There were signs of real fluidity with the growth in the confidence levels and to score two goals was really satisfying. The second one was beautiful, it was great to see.

“It was a well-deserved and, in the end, an excellent win. It’s nice to have the three points in the bag.”