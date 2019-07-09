Harrogate Town power to victory over Knaresborough Town in pre-season opener

Harrogate Town beat neighbours Knaresborough Town 7-0 at the CNG Stadium on Tuesday night in what was their opening pre-season fixture.

Joe Leesley broke the deadlock after nine minutes with a fine strike from distance that kissed the inside of the upright on its way into the back of the net.

Harrogate Town winger Brendan Kiernan in action against Knaresborough Town at the CNG Stadium . Picture: Matt Kirkham

Leesley then combined nicely with debutant full-back George Smith, the latter delivering a low cross from the left that George Thomson converted at the near post for 2-0 in the 39th minute.

The lead was stretched further on the stroke of half-time, Jon Stead’s cute back-heel on halfway setting Leesley away down the left to square for Thomson, who slotted home with ease.

The second half was just two minutes old when Town made it four, Ryan Fallowfield curling over a delicious right-wing centre that Mark Beck met with an imperious header.

Four became five just before the hour-mark when Jack Muldoon stabbed the ball into the path of Josh Falkingham inside the penalty area and the Harrogate skipper finished with aplomb.

Barely 60 seconds later, lively winger Brendan Kiernan raided at pace down the left and delivered a cross that eventually broke for Muldoon to clinically dispatch inside the far post.

The game’s final goal arrived five minutes from time, Kiernan converting from the penalty spot in style after Muldoon had been brought down.