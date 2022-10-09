Harrogate Town players to train on Sunday as day off is cancelled after Colchester United loss

Members of Harrogate Town's first-team squad and staff pictured during a training session. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Furious Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has taken the unprecedented step of calling his troops in for a post-match debrief in an attempt to get his struggling team’s season back on track following a run of 10 games without a win.

Saturday saw Town suffer a seventh defeat in eight League Two matches, conceding twice before half-time as they lost out 2-1 to a side who had begun the season in even worse form than their visitors.

And, although he took responsibility for Harrogate’s current plight and admitted he needs to “do better” himself, Weaver slammed the Sulphurites’ defending in the build-up to both of Colchester’s goals, their inability to follow his instructions to pass the ball, and also questioned whether certain individuals are playing with enough passion for the cause.

Thus, with so much to address and plenty to put right ahead of another crunch clash with fellow strugglers Hartlepool next weekend, Town will now go to work on what is traditionally a day of rest.

“We’re in tomorrow,” he said, speaking shortly after the full-time whistle on Saturday tea-time.

“It’s the first time that we’ll dictate that players come in tomorrow after a long journey.

“We’ll be in, we have to watch it [ Saturday’s footage]. Players have to see it, we all have to see and actually go ‘right, we didn’t commit to the style of play’.

“We directed a style of play before the game but we didn’t carry it out and the first goal was laughable.

“It wasn’t directed by us, however it is our responsibility.”

Saturday’s loss leaves Town 22nd in League Two with eight points from 12 matches and only ahead of second-from-bottom Rochdale by virtue of their superior goal-difference.

But, Weaver has dismissed any suggestion that he is considering his own position.

"People have to take responsibility, including myself, I've got to do better, I've let the town down today because we’ve lost again," he said.