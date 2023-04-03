Harrogate Town players praised for attitude to ongoing battle for League Two survival
Harrogate Town's players were praised for their attitude and approach to their ongoing battle for League Two survival following Friday night's 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.
The Sulphurites followed up a 1-0 win over Barrow in their previous outing with another strong showing, managing 16 shots at goal as they created more than enough chances to have come away with all three points.
And although Luke Armstrong's predatory early strike was cancelled out by a fortuitous equalising goal, Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver was thoroughly satisfied by the mindset demonstrated by his charges during the game.
"I think it's great when I look on and nobody's head has dropped," the Town boss said of Rovers' leveller, a Rhys Hughes free-kick which hit the post and bounced into the net off the back of goalkeeper Mark Oxley.
"There's disappointment. You can't kid it, you are riding that wave of emotion, but there is resilience that is not just talked about, it is carried out by everybody.
"I'm proud of them, they just go and do it instead of prevaricating, overly worrying or playing the victim, whereas probably we've had spells earlier in the season where we were searching for that kind of character and looking to engrain the culture which has been a prerequisite, but was a bit scarce at the start of the season.
"Tranmere's goal was unfortunate but we cannot waste time playing the victim, whether it's refereeing decisions or a goal which has gone in off the post off someone's back. We just have to keep a positive mindset, and there was so much to be positive about, 16 shots away from home."
"The team is evolving and we can be proud of it."
Friday's result moved 20th-placed Town seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone, though Hartlepool United's dramatic late fightback at home to Swindon meant that their cushion was cut to four points less than 24 hours later.