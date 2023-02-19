Toby Sims produced another solid display at right-back during Harrogate Town's 2-2 draw with Crewe Alexandra. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Leading 2-0 through strikes from Jack Muldoon and Kazeem Olaigbe, the struggling Sulphurites appeared to be cruising to a first home win in five attempts and a much-needed three points in their bid to beat the drop.

They would however go on to concede twice in the closing stages, missing out on the chance to pull five points clear of the relegation zone.

Two of Town’s stand-out performers on the afternoon – central midfielder Levi Sutton and right-back Toby Sims – were both substituted before Crewe got themselves back into the contest, with Alex Pattison and Muldoon also replaced with the score at 2-1.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver encourages his players from the sidelines during Saturday's League Two clash with Crewe Alexandra.

The hosts were very much on top prior to those initial changes and didn’t look to have as much control of proceedings after them, though Weaver didn’t feel he had any choice but to freshen things up.

“Toby Sims was outstanding again, he’s been a massive plus for us, he just needs to build up that match-fitness so that he can stay on the pitch,” the Harrogate boss told BBC Radio York.

"Him and another couple, there were three players cramping up and when you’ve got a full bench behind you of good players, you have got to refresh it.

"Other than that, I really didn’t want to tinker with it because we looked so solid.”

Weaver went on to describe Town’s failure to see the game out as “galling”, though he stressed that, while he understands that there will be disappointment regarding the final score, neither he nor the club’s supporters should be questioning his players’ efforts.

“I was very proud of 90 percent of the performance,” he added.

"The togetherness is very much in evidence. I understand people’s frustration in terms of us not maximising the return on points today because the performance was so good, but we move on.

"The lads are fighting, no-one could be in denial about that. I’ll have my knockers but surely the supporters can’t have anything disparaging to say about the players’ efforts because we are all in this together and we will continue to be.”

Saturday’s result sees Town drop one place to 21st in the League Two standings ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Grimsby.