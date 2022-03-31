George Thomson is one of the Harrogate Town players whom manager Simon Weaver feels has improved significantly over the course of 2021/22. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites host Colchester United on Saturday, 15th in the League Two standings and 13 points clear of the drop zone with seven matches remaining.

Last weekend’s 3-0 success at Scunthorpe United eased any fears that the club’s poor run of recent form could see them get dragged into a relegation scrap, though Weaver insists that there is still plenty for his troops to play for.

The Harrogate boss has revealed that a number of members of his squad are playing for their futures at Wetherby Road, revealing that the “door is still wide open for everyone” at this stage.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“I’ve said to the lads, this is your opportunity to put yourself in the picture for next season, whether that be for a place in the starting XI or a squad role,” Weaver said.

“It’s very much going to be decided by how they act and perform in these next seven matches and during training in between.

“The door is wide open for people to impress. In every game, everyone is being judged. We’re making these decisions now and will not suffer any passengers. Nobody can afford to get their flip flops on at this stage because plenty of these lads have a point to prove.

“We have to be more competitive next season, we can’t be getting beaten up like we have this term, or having these games where we play well for long periods but end up conceding three times and losing.

"We have had a few bloody noses and we’re looking at who has recovered from that and come through it and improved.”

Asked which players in particular he felt had improved, Weaver added: "Look at George Thomson and his progression. He's been deployed in a new role in the middle of the park and has done very well.

"He's one who really stands out for me. He has grown with us and I think he's operating at his peak at the moment.

"Will Smith has been in and out of the team because of injuries, but there are signs there that he's starting to come on strong. If you look at him aerially, I think there are signs of development in that area.

"Alex Pattison has had some extended runs of games and played a lot more football than he did last season. We know how good he is as an attacking midfielder, but I think he is showing that he has the ability to develop into a real midfield general for us.

"Luke Armstrong is another one who will benefit from having had a full season of continuous EFL football. He's developing into more of an all-round centre forward."