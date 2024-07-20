Harrogate Town were beaten 3-0 by Championship Leeds United on Friday evening. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Simon Weaver did not feel that Friday night’s 3-0 score-line did justice to Harrogate Town’s level of performance during their pre-season clash with local rivals Leeds United.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League Two Sulphurites gave a decent account of themselves against their Championship visitors in front of a bumper crowd of 3,920 at Wetherby Road.

Daniel Farke brought a strong squad across to North Yorkshire, with big-name talents such as Daniel James, Crysencio Sumerville, Willy Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon all featuring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although they fell behind early on after Junior Firpo fired United into a 13th-minute lead, Harrogate were always in the game.

Matty Daly gets the Sulphurites on the front foot during their pre-season friendly clash with local rivals Leeds United.

Stephen Duke-McKenna rattled the woodwork with a free-kick, and Sam Folarin was denied by Whites goalkeeper Karl Darlow one-on-one before Sam Chambers struck late on, adding to Georginio Rutter’s 61st-minute effort and putting a gloss on the score-line.

"I was very pleased with the performance,” Town chief Weaver said. “I thought that we looked like we had a good structure, we were well-organised and the communication across the back was very good.

"We managed to put pressure on the ball when we could when the distances were short or when their passing was a bit slower, so we could get up the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought that we held out strong, and I was a bit disappointed when the third one went in because I thought that the score-line probably flattered them somewhat.”

Town boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.

Friday saw Town line-up in an unfamiliar shape, switching from their usual 4-2-3-1 system and instead operating with a back-three and wing-backs.

"We were just looking at something because there may be a cup game where you draw a bigger outfit or situations arise where we have got to box clever and not be open,” Weaver explained.

"At times, we have conceded goals in previous seasons where we have been a little bit gung-ho or left ourselves a bit open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, I thought that the structure of the back-three, whoever they were out there, looked solid and gave us a chance to build on our game-plan and the confidence rose because of that.”

Town return to action on Tuesday evening when they entertain another Championship side, Sheffield United, 7pm kick-off.