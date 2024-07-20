Harrogate Town played better during Leeds United defeat than score-line suggests, insists Simon Weaver
The League Two Sulphurites gave a decent account of themselves against their Championship visitors in front of a bumper crowd of 3,920 at Wetherby Road.
Daniel Farke brought a strong squad across to North Yorkshire, with big-name talents such as Daniel James, Crysencio Sumerville, Willy Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon all featuring.
And although they fell behind early on after Junior Firpo fired United into a 13th-minute lead, Harrogate were always in the game.
Stephen Duke-McKenna rattled the woodwork with a free-kick, and Sam Folarin was denied by Whites goalkeeper Karl Darlow one-on-one before Sam Chambers struck late on, adding to Georginio Rutter’s 61st-minute effort and putting a gloss on the score-line.
"I was very pleased with the performance,” Town chief Weaver said. “I thought that we looked like we had a good structure, we were well-organised and the communication across the back was very good.
"We managed to put pressure on the ball when we could when the distances were short or when their passing was a bit slower, so we could get up the pitch.
"I thought that we held out strong, and I was a bit disappointed when the third one went in because I thought that the score-line probably flattered them somewhat.”
Friday saw Town line-up in an unfamiliar shape, switching from their usual 4-2-3-1 system and instead operating with a back-three and wing-backs.
"We were just looking at something because there may be a cup game where you draw a bigger outfit or situations arise where we have got to box clever and not be open,” Weaver explained.
"At times, we have conceded goals in previous seasons where we have been a little bit gung-ho or left ourselves a bit open.
"But, I thought that the structure of the back-three, whoever they were out there, looked solid and gave us a chance to build on our game-plan and the confidence rose because of that.”
Town return to action on Tuesday evening when they entertain another Championship side, Sheffield United, 7pm kick-off.
