Harrogate Town are planning to bring in another goalkeeper after it was confirmed that Mark Oxley will be ruled out for up to three months through injury.

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley ruptured a calf tendon during last weekend's League Two defeat at home to Crewe Alexandra. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 33-year-old had to be substituted in the 50th minute of Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Crewe Alexandra with a calf problem which, scans have subsequently revealed, requires surgery.

Summer signing Lewis Thomas deputised at the weekend, making his first League Two appearance for the Sulphurites, but with Pete Jameson currently out on loan at Hartlepool United, the 21-year-old is the only senior goalkeeper currently at Simon Weaver’s disposal.

Thus, Town are exploring free-agent and emergency-loan options, with their manager hopeful of being able to get a deal over the line before this Saturday’s FA Cup first-round trip to non-league Marine.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver is on the look-out for another goalkeeper.

"Ox has torn his calf, so we'll be without him for two to three months and he's going to have to have an operation,” Weaver said.

"It is a blow. He'll be a miss and it's disappointing news for us all, but we've got to support him at this difficult time.

"We're okay to get an emergency loan but only below the Premier League. And we're also okay to get a free agent in as well, so we're looking at the market at the minute.

"There are not too many available, but hopefully we'll bring in someone before the weekend.”

On the opportunity that former Burnley and Manchester City youngster Thomas could have in the months to come, Weaver added: “It is an opportunity for him, he did well last week and he's done well in training.

"We all think he's got all the hallmarks of potentially a very very good goalkeeper.”