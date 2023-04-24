Kieron Bowie volleys Northampton Town's third goal past Harrogate Town stopper Mark Oxley during Saturday's League Two clash at Sixfields. Pictures: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The Sulphurites conceded three times before half-time having taken a third-minute lead through Kazeem Olaigbe, missing out on the point which they needed to mathematically guarantee their Football League status for another season.

Weaver, however, doesn't believe that his side deserved to be two goals down at the interval having passed the ball well and served up as bright an attacking display as he has been able to enjoy in some time.

"I think that in most games we would get something playing like that," the Town chief reflected.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on at Sixfields.

"Going in at 3-1 down it wasn't reflective of our performance, which I thought was so exciting on the ball, we were creative, shifting it around very well indeed.

"I don't think that we have played in a game like that for some time where we have had the territory, had the possession and yet it's gone 'bang, bang, bang', back of the net three times.

"The lads could be forgiven for being a bit shell-shocked from that. They were annoyed at themselves at half-time but we all believed that we could come back into it.

"It wasn't to be on Saturday but it's the best we've played in some time for long passages of play in terms of passing the ball and enjoying the football we're playing."

On-loan Southampton forward Olaigbe broke the deadlock when he swept an accomplished first-time finish across Northampton goalkeeper Lee Burge and inside the far post after Luke Armstrong’s cross from the right was deflected into this path.

Town were however pegged back seven minutes later as David Norman applied the finishing touch to Mitch Pinnock's dangerous corner-kick.

Sam Hoskins was then given too much space on the right-hand side of the Harrogate area and cracked home a clinical low strike which saw the Cobblers move ahead midway through the opening period.

And second-placed Northampton moved 3-1 ahead in stoppage-time after Matty Foulds lost possession inside his own half, allowing Mitch Pinnock to cross from the right for Kieron Bowie, who escaped Toby Sims at the far post and volleyed home.

"They were ruthless with their finishing and very clinical indeed,” Weaver added.

"I thought that we were electric on the ball, first half, but they bounced back in style.

"It wasn't to be in the second half. Northampton know how to absorb a bit of pressure, deny passing lanes and make life difficult, so we weren't able to be as fluent in the second half and the game faded. But, I think we can take tremendous pride from Saturday.

"It basically boils down to their finishing of those three chances. We were far from pummeled in terms of territory, possession and chances.

"If there is a way to lose a game it is by playing good football."