Harrogate Town pay tribute to supporters after challenging 2022 and looks ahead to stepping up revival in New Year

Looking back on a challenging year - Simon Weaver, manager of Harrogate Town AFC.

Simon Weaver, manager of Harrogate Town AFC, opened up on how the club had responded when wins had been hard to come by and said he wanted to thank fans for their magnificent support.

He also talked about the changes that had been made – and had had to be made – on and off the pitch over the last 12 months.

And he paid tribute to Harrogate Town’s chief executive officer Sarah Barry for all her hard work and honesty.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver signs Scottish defender Kyle Ferguson from Altrincham in June 2022.

Mr Weaver said: "On behalf of the players and staff and Harrogate Town AFC I would like to say thank you for your continued support in 2022.

"It has been a year of change at the club, and through some tough moments the support had been immense and very reassuring.

"Football is many people’s escape and this year has not been an easy ride for a football fan supporting us.

"It’s a tough level of competition in League 2 but I honestly feel our supporters recognise the standard and just how tough it can be.

The passion and the glory - Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver encourages his team in the Harrogate Town v Carlisle match in SkyBet League 2 at EnviroVent Stadium in November. (Picture Bruce Rollinson)

"There’s also a respect for the game that is acknowledged in this area and that’s something that can’t be undervalued from my point of view.

"We said goodbye to several players last summer.

"We’d reached a crossroads with the playing squad and felt that we needed to push on in a slightly different direction.

"I really don’t enjoy delivering the sad news that a contract isn’t going to be extended and especially to players who I have built up a good relationship with over the years.

"One player that remained with the club despite ending his career with us was Lloyd Kerry who accepted the offer to become our Head of Recruitment.

"We’ve missed him on the pitch at times but his tenacity is now of huge benefit to us off the pitch and he is building up a database of contacts and potential players to help us for the future.

"With so many new recruits, 16 in total including six young loan players joining us in the summer we had to work hard to integrate everyone into our club. We have players ranging from 35 years of age down to 18 years of age.

"It’s quite a cross-section and whilst everyone got on with each other from the start success on the pitch quickens up the gelling process.

"Wins were hard to come by after the season opener against Swindon.

"We really did miss the leadership qualities of Rory McArdle and Josh Falkingham in those early months of the season.

"We then missed the composure of Steven Dooley after his injury sustained at Gillingham.

"It was my decision in the close season to change the system to help us become a more solid outfit.

"We had conceded far too many goals in our two previous seasons that I felt a change was needed.

"However, what was initially looking a solid system we were utilising was starting to look too much too soon and far removed from the exciting high-energy team we all like to see us play.

"We were not creating and against Newport we looked bereft of confidence.

"Despite suffering injuries and lacking key personnel it is no good in feeling sorry for yourself and we had to find ways of competing at the level. First of all embedding our culture into the mindsets of our playing group was a priority.

"We asked the players to put their phones in their bags and basically to engage with each other.

"I think we are all guilty at times of grabbing our phones to check them for messages but at a difficult moment for us I didn’t like the communal area being too quiet and phones were exacerbating the problem.

"A darts board and pool table were introduced into the dining area at the training ground and a weights room was created.

"We wanted the players to talk to each other and to add fun to the set up.

"On the playing front we moved away from the original 3-4-2-1 system of play and a 4-4-2 was utilised before really finding a more solid and yet exciting style in the 4-3-3.

"The Bradford away win in the FA Cup was a great performance and the turnout from the fans meant so much to us all.

"We work hard both on the training pitch and also through the video analysis to break down the roles and responsibilities for our players.

"I feel that the mindset of modern players is one that is keen to learn and excited by the challenge of becoming better.

"We have to tap into whatever works for each individual but at the same time harnessing relationships by encouraging the benefits of working as a team towards a game-plan.

"We need wins and that brings pressure but we are all excited by the last couple of league wins.

"At Rochdale we were missing eleven good first-team players but we really did feel that we could perform well and score goals.

"We did just that and the atmosphere in the changing room was superb.

"Young players coming of age, enjoying the buzz of winning.

"There was an rhythm to our passing game and the pace and skill was so enjoyable to watch.

"Through spells of adversity 2022 we have had to dig deep and ask big questions of ourselves, what we want to see on the pitch and how we want to be seen as people also.

"I’m really hoping that is leading us to real clarity and an evolved identity, something I truly hope that the town of Harrogate will be proud of in 2023.

We need the supporters more than ever and the relationship is key to our progress in the EFL.

"Communication is vital and with Sarah Barry as our CEO we have such a brilliant asset.

"Honesty is sometimes undervalued at football across all levels but Sarah genuinely cares about everyone involved in the football club and conveys honesty throughout.

"We are proud to have Sarah in our team.

"Thank again to all the fans for your amazing support.

