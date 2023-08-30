Harrogate Town pay tribute to 'club legends' George Dunnington and Paul Richardson

A minute's applause was held prior to Saturday's League Two fixture between Harrogate Town and Morecambe. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

A minute’s applause was held in memory of the Sulphurites’ life president, who passed away on August 20, and supporter Paul Richardson, who died last month.

Mr Dunnington was first involved with the club as a player in the 1950s, but when his playing days came to an end in the 1980s he helped the club build a brand new stand, floodlights, terracing, turnstiles, changing rooms and much more.

He was then elected Town chairman in October 1986, a position he held until 1998.

Mr Dunnington was appointed to the role of club president during the 2012/13 season before becoming one of the inaugural inductees in the Sulphurites’ Hall of Fame in 2023.

Mr Richardson also played a key role behind the scenes at Wetherby Road and was a recognisable face on matchdays.

"The tribute was well-deserved, we have lost important supporters of the club and key figures over the years,” Town manager Simon Weaver said.

"Paul was a good friend who supported me during what was a very difficult start to my managerial career. He was always here for me, and for the club.

“Before my time, George Dunnington built the main stand with his bare hands and has been a stalwart of this club, a legend of this club.

"He was a great person to have known, life has been better because of knowing him and his family. He was quite inspirational, so steady, just rock solid as a character and as a person.

"They’re both legends of this club and Saturday’s win was for them.”