Harrogate Town opinion: FA Cup trip to Leeds United provided fans with a night to remember

Harrogate Town pushed Championship leaders Leeds United all the way during Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash at Elland Road. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town supporter Dave Worton’s Harrogate Advertiser fan column.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you remember where you were when you heard the breaking news? I can. I was in Leeds, at choir practice in the big ‘rusty’ cladded Broadcasting Tower near the University.

“Leeds United! We’ve drawn Leeds at Elland Road!”. Bang went the singing as I went round the back row spreading the news to anyone who was interested, and probably a few who weren’t, whilst simultaneously texting my daughter and one of my Leeds friends who’d promptly messaged ‘Who are yer?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d been hoping for another plum home draw against the lowest team left in the competition, harbouring hopes of sneaking down one side of the competition to Wembley, or at least to a fourth-round tie, whilst the big clubs knocked each other out.

Harrogate Town supporter Dave Worton, left, with his daughter, Molly. Picture: National World

In reality, a trip to Elland Road is the second best draw I could have hoped for as my other dream to meet Leeds United competitively is going to happen.

A couple of seasons ago, when they were struggling in the Championship and we were threatening to dip our toes in the League Two play-offs, I’d harboured wild dreams of a meeting in League One. Those dreams are a long way off now, so this will do nicely instead.

In the context of a difficult season so far, the FA Cup has hitherto provided a modicum of light relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first round televised slaying of Wrexham, followed by another televised victory over Gainsborough Trinity in front of of 4,020, the largest attendance at Wetherby Road since the visit of our huge neighbours Harrogate Railway Athletic in 1950, sees us in the third round for only the second time in our history.

It may only be 17 miles, but after severely miscalculating the weight of football traffic heading south from Harrogate to Leeds, a last minute dash to the ground is scuppered by a lengthy ginnel peppered with lethal black ice and slow moving crowds.

By the time we reach the away turnstiles, the game’s kicked off, with hundreds still flooding in around the ground.

Emerging into the upper tier of the outdated West Stand – a structure that’s seen the Whites under Don Revie – we’re met by a solid wall of noise, a packed-to-the-gills away end, a log jam due to one totally blocked, solitary walkway and two uninterested stewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How do we get to our seats over there?”, I enquire of one, brandishing the tickets and pointing into the distance.

"I’ve no idea,” is his indifferent response. These are all words I never thought I’d find myself writing at a Harrogate Town away game.

Our seats are rail seats, right in the bowels of the upper tier. “Great, we’ll be able to stand,” I’d said to my daughter beforehand.

We get there and everyone in the small back section of rail seats is sitting down whilst everyone else is standing, because standing up here means your view of the ball in flight is severely restricted by the overhanging roof and suspended television gantry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have to simply imagine the third tier of the opposite towering East Stand, indeed Molly doesn’t believe it exists until we exit the ground at the end and she can see it. No wonder they put away fans in here.

It’s one-way traffic in the first half as Town park the bus, both metaphorically and successfully, if a little too deeply for my liking as there’s no attacking outlet when we hack the ball clear.

Every goal-saving intervention is cheered to the rafters and, in fairness, there aren’t that many scares as Leeds struggle to create anything on target.

Our only touch in the opposing area results in Josh March getting the wrong side of his man, only to be seemingly brought down by a clumsy challenge. It’s a long way away, yet we scream for a penalty nonetheless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being grateful for the intervention of James Belshaw’s right-hand post, we go into the break satisfied with frustrating our much bigger neighbours. It’s not been one for the neutral, but we don’t care.

The start of the second period sees Town grow into the game, showing a little more ambition, winning a few corners and creating a couple of half-chances. We roar them on.

Leeds hit the woodwork again and I’m just wondering whether it might just conceivably be our night, when our only defensive frailty of the whole evening sees us concede in front of the Kop.

The Harrogate players give everything, but that one clear opening to equalise doesn’t materialise as Leeds bring on more experienced first-teamers to see the game through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s very much a mirror of the victory over Gainsborough, where we struggled to put our plucky non-league visitors fully to bed.

Having stayed to give the players a standing ovation, we struggle to exit the away end along the same congested gangway, battle the black ice once more in a grid-locked ginnel, negotiate the tedious outer Ring Road and queue for fully 25 minutes with all the returning traffic at Harewood lights.

There’s a lot to be said for living five minutes walk away from a homely Wetherby Road.

Despite the narrow defeat, it’s been an evening to remember, with a maybe once in a lifetime travelling contingent of nearly 4,000 seeing our team go toe-to-toe with the Championship leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My daughter, and many others like her, have never had the opportunity to watch football in front of so many people in a packed stadium. Nobody has, when it comes to watching Town.

All that’s left is the first-time luxury of watching the Sulphurites as one of the main attractions on BBC’s Match Of The Day, complete with a proper analysis of our defensive performance from the pundits: players names, highlighted rings and all. It comes as no consolation whatsoever to see their conclusion that the challenge on March should have been a penalty.

If the level of tonight’s performance is translated into the league, both fans and players can take heart for the season going forward.

Yet Town have been a very difficult watch up to now, defensively sound, but conceding the midfield and dropping deep whilst struggling to get bodies forward to support the often-lone attacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem from day one, in my eyes, has been the lack of both presence and control of the ball in the central area, a situation not helped by the long-term injury to George Thomson and shorter-term absences of others. Gain control here and you push the whole team further up the pitch.

It’s heartening to see Simon Weaver seeking to rectify that with the signing of Bryn Morris from Newport, and hopefully a couple more will follow on the back of the welcome gate receipts from Saturday evening.

As the manager rightly says, we want to stay in this league.