Harrogate Town opinion: A derby day win over Bradford City is always an experience to be savoured

Harrogate Town players celebrate taking a two-goal lead against Bradford City at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Seven years ago, Harrogate Town and Bradford City were poles apart, four whole tiers to be precise, with absolutely no history of league rivalry.

A derby with Bradford for us meant a visit from Park Avenue. So to now be four seasons into playing the Bantams competitively, as equals, speaks volumes for what's been achieved.

What we once viewed as a dream fixture, or a pre-season friendly against a second string, has now become almost routine. Almost, as it’s still an anticipated Yorkshire derby for everyone involved at Wetherby Road, and a day to be savoured.

George Thomson scores from the penalty spot to double Harrogate Town's lead against the Bantams.

I doubt our visitors feel the same way. This isn’t the Yorkshire derby they crave, they’d much rather be playing Huddersfield, Barnsley or Leeds.

Yet based on recent history they’re stuck with us and, if they're not careful, Halifax and York. It’s probably just as well that Bradford Park Avenue have slipped down the pyramid.

To exit this division in the right direction, you need to first accept that you’re here and this is your level, after all results don’t lie. Town are getting there, Bradford still think they should be in the Championship, and it shows today both on the pitch and in the stands.

Derbies are meant to be tight, tense affairs, but the Sulphurites stroll to a comfortable three-goal victory in front of a record home league attendance.

Josh March bagged his first goal since returning to Harrogate Town on a permanent deal at the end of the summer transfer window.

Watching in the stands, it never once feels as if the result’s in doubt once Town have the lead against the elements, and a large home crowd is sent home happy, give or take the odd lone disgruntled Bradford supporter sneaking out of the home end early. They’re easy to spot today, downbeat and silent as their team takes a battering.

It's a high-tempo performance against a visiting team that seemingly don't want to be here putting in the hard graft that's required to get them out of this division.

Town are defensively strong when they need to be, playing against a swirling wind in the first half, but offensively strong also in not giving the visiting players time on the ball. Gone is the indecision of the preceding home games.

It reminds me of, and I have to give our manager credit for this comparison, the comprehensive home victory over York City back in our brief National League days.

Top of the many positives is a first goal for Josh March since his return to Wetherby Road, sneaking in at the near post to turn in a header from a Warren Burrell cross.

He’s a quality striker who’s gone through a tough time with injury recently and we all hope this will help him to kick on in a Harrogate shirt. He’s looking sharper and fitter now and has the absolute backing of all of us in the stands.

How encouraging it is to see Town go for the jugular at one-nil, with the wind in their sails (literally), by bringing Jack Muldoon on to play alongside him.

The subsequent goals may arrive via a penalty and an own goal, but both are created by incisive attacking play and, in the case of the former, dispatched empathically by George Thomson.

It’s a first full game back after injury for Rod McDonald at centre-half and it’s like he’s never been away, winning a deserved man-of-the-match award, which is no mean feat as both Anthony O’Connor and Warren Burrell are also superb today.

The Bradford fans, who have been relatively quiet, are reduced to leaving early with glum expressions and/or venting their anger towards their owner and chief executive after a dismal second-half showing. At least they don’t have far to travel (I’m desperately seeking some positives for them).