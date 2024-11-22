Harrogate Town now equipped to begin climbing League Two standings, says Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town registered their first victory in five League Two outings when they beat Chesterfield 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Simon Weaver's men will be aiming to back up that result away at Gillingham this weekend. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver believes that Harrogate Town are now better equipped to kick on and start climbing the League Two table.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites ended a run of four league matches without a victory when they beat Chesterfield at the weekend, delivering one of their most accomplished displays of the season to date.

The men from Wetherby Road defended resolutely and pressed with great intensity when they didn't have the ball, while carrying much more of a goal threat when they were in possession. Notably, they managed to sustain their level of performance for the duration of the contest – grabbing a 91st-minute winner in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And having seen his players finally serve up the kind of display that both he and the club's supporters have been craving for weeks and months, Weaver has challenged them to start producing the goods on a more consistent basis.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Town have come out on top in seven games in all competitions this term, but did not manage to follow up any of those first six victories by winning the very next match.

Thus, their primary objective when they visit promotion-chasing Gillingham this weekend (3pm) will be to right that wrong and register back-to-back successes for the first time in 2024/25.

"We've had this high, low, high, low situation throughout the season and it is another challenge for the lads to follow a high with another high," Weaver said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel that we are ready to do that now and I want to set the bar higher. We are challenging the lads to rise to the occasion twice a week if necessary. We are professional footballers and we want to aim high.

"I don't want to be 20th, it is not just about survival for this football club. The aims and objectives are to get up the league and start being successful, and we are going to do it by being intense, being aggressive, by having an edge and being on the front foot.

"We want to play attacking, intense football that people want to see, that we want to see – and I think that there is enough athleticism and fitness now to finally be able to do just that."

Sat in 20th position before their win over Chesterfield, Town travel to Gillingham 17th in the table and now six points clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, the Gills are ninth, just two points outside the play-offs, but having played a game less than most of the teams above them due to last weekend's fixture at Walsall being postponed due to international call-ups.

Neil Harris' men began the season strongly, and pulled off an impressive result in their previous League Two outing when they beat leaders Port Vale 1-0 at home, but prior to that victory, had lost six out of seven in all competitions.