Harrogate Town not in a position to spend big during January transfer window

Harrogate Town chairman Irving Weaver.

First-team manager Simon Weaver has spoken openly in recent weeks about his desire to strengthen one of the smallest squads in League Two and revealed earlier this month that the Sulphurites are “working hard” behind the scenes on potential deals.

As was the case last winter, Town have found themselves down to the bare bones at times with a quartet of players injured all at once, leaving them unable to even fill their substitutes’ bench on a number of occasions.

Despite the fact that defenders Rory McArdle and Will Smith and striker Aaron Martin are all now closing in on a return to action, reinforcements are still needed, though Irving Weaver stressed that the club has a budget to work to.

“There is the opportunity to strengthen in January, it is a possibility,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“But, it’s not going to be a free-for-all. We’ve got a budget and we have got to stick to it and make it work.

“I know the manager always works hard to make sure he stays within the budget. We need to work within our means, that is the right way to do things, the right way to operate as a business.

“The budget is a one-off, it’s to cover the whole season and we know that the trick is to not spend it all, so that there are funds there when the January transfer window comes around.