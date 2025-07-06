Centre-half Bobby Faulkner became Harrogate Town's seventh signing of the summer when he joined on loan from Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

An "old-school" defender with a "high ceiling", Bobby Faulkner may have been allowed to head out on loan, but he is clearly very highly thought of at Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old centre-half became Harrogate Town's seventh signing of the summer this week when he joined the club on a season-long deal.

Still a little rough around the edges having taken a fairly unconventional route into professional football, he is far from the finished article - but that is why he has been lent to the League Two Sulphurites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faulkner's contract with League One new boys Rovers expired at the end of 2024/25, however Grant McCann was very keen to keep hold of him, such is the potential he believes the player to possess.

Thus, having tied the 6ft 1inch stopper down to a new one-year deal with the option of another 12 months, the Doncaster chief has sanctioned a loan switch which he feels will aid Faulkner's development.

Last season saw him spend time in Ireland with Dundalk before he helped Buxton reach the National League North play-offs.

But, having already had a decent amount of exposure to the Football League earlier in his Donny career, Faulkner needed to be testing himself higher up the pyramid in 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, with Simon Weaver wanting to add another centre-half to provide competition for places, the move makes sense for all concerned.

Town have a proven track record for helping nurture and develop raw young talent, with the likes of Kayne Ramsay, Jaheim Headley and Kazeem Olaigbe all testament to that.

And Doncaster really do believe that they have a player on their hands in Faulkner.

“We see Bobby being a huge part of the furniture of this football club if he progresses in the way we think he can,” said McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a boy with a high ceiling, a Donny lad who has been here through the academy, so I’m really pleased he has signed a new deal.

“It’s over to him now to stamp his mark."

After spending his youth career in local grassroots football, Faulkner joined the Rovers Academy at U16 level while studying at Club Doncaster Sports College, but quickly caught the eye of senior coaching staff and was rewarded with a professional contract at the age of 17.

His breakthrough came during the 2022/23 season when he made his senior debut and went on to make 22 appearances, scoring twice.

Gary McSheffrey, the Doncaster manager who gave Faulkner the most game-time, was a huge fan and is very well placed to provide Harrogate supporters with some insight into what to expect from their newest recruit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he’s got the old-school values that Category One centre-backs haven't got in the modern day," he explained.

"In terms of old-school values and blocking shots, heading crosses and being in the right position to stop crosses into the corridors, his reading [of the game], last-ditch stuff and smelling of danger, he’s a throwback. And he’s really good at it.”