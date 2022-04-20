Harrogate Town need to get better at staying in the fight, insists Nathan Sheron

Nathan Sheron takes a throw-in during Harrogate Town's 3-0 defeat at Northampton Town with assistant boss Paul Thirlwell, left, and manager Simon Weaver watching on. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have lost four on the spin and eight of their previous League Two matches, dropping down to 20th place in the League Two standings in the process.

During each of their last three outings, they have conceded two goals in quick succession, effectively ending their hopes of getting back into clashes with Salford, Swindon and Northampton, let alone taking anything from them.

Town’s injury-ravaged squad is clearly lacking confidence as well as able bodies at this moment in time, though Sheron was quick to suggest that as bad as results might be, he and his team-mates will never stop trying for the cause.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Sheron beats Northampton's Mitch Pinnock to the ball during Easter Monday's League Two clash at Sixfields.

“I don’t know what it is, maybe a lack of concentration. We have just got to fully focus and not let it happen and keep ourselves in the game,” the 24-year-old former Liverpool trainee told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“When you’re 3-0 down, you’re always chasing it, so we have to stay in the fight, keep throwing punches and keep trying to stay in the game.

“The message from our changing room is that no matter what the score is, we’re not going to chuck it in, we have got to keep on grinding, keep pushing and trying to get points on the board.

“We’ve got to stick together. It is tough at the moment, but we have to bite the bullet and stick together as a group.

“We’ve got to be there for the boys who are injured and the boys who are injured are there for us, pushing us on. We’ve just got to keep together and keep working hard.”

Having spent the majority of his first season at Wetherby Road on the fringes of things, Sheron has started 12 of Town’s last 13 matches.

And while he says that regular game-time is what he needs, he isn’t happy with how he has been performing.

“You want to stay in the team, you want to play as many games as you can. You’re in the window to show the gaffer so he keeps picking you,” he added.