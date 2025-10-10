Harrogate Town need to be 'better for longer at the things we do best'

Harrogate Town left Fleetwood with a point following their previous visit to Highbury in late December of 2024, but only after their hosts missed a last-gasp penalty. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has challenged his Harrogate Town players to be "better for longer periods at the things we do best" as they bid to bounce back from their first loss in four matches.

After consecutive League Two victories over Shrewsbury and Gillingham were followed up by an EFL Trophy success over League One Huddersfield, the Sulphurites were edged out by Crewe Alexandra on Monday evening.

But although they were second best for long periods of that game, Weaver does not feel that his side did too much wrong, with the Railwaymen requiring a deflected late strike to snatch a 2-1 win.

And he is confident that Town can go and get a result at Fleetwood this Saturday (3pm) if they focus on playing to their strengths.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver takes his team to Fleetwood this weekend.

"I was proud of a lot of the players' performances against Crewe, so we'll take stock and go to Fleetwood in good heart," the Harrogate boss said.

"You don't go from ecstasy to disaster in the space of one night because of a late goal scored by a good team.

"I don't think we were far off it. It's just about being better for longer periods at the things we do best.

"I think that we have a good system, and good players that fit into that - it's round pegs in round holes.

"We need to sustain what we do best for longer periods in the games by having a bit more control, and creating more chances by being in the ascendancy, sticking to the game-plan and being a bit braver."

Fleetwood head into this weekend's fixture two places and one point better off than Harrogate, who currently occupy 16th position in the League Two standings.

Two of the Cod Army's four league victories this season have come on home soil, where they have drawn two and lost just once thus far.

They put four past Colchester last time out at Highbury, though they then went on to suffer a 2-0 reverse at the hands of struggling Cheltenham in their very next match.

Harrogate's solitary previous visit to Fleetwood saw them leave with a 1-1 draw in December of last year, but only after James Belshaw pulled off a fine save to keep out Phoenix Patterson's last-gasp penalty.