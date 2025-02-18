Harrogate Town need to adopt 'siege mentality' during League Two survival fight

By Rhys Howell
Published 18th Feb 2025, 07:30 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 16:42 BST
Harrogate Town players celebrate Jasper Moon's 53rd-minute opener during Saturday's home win over Swindon. Pictures: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town players celebrate Jasper Moon's 53rd-minute opener during Saturday's home win over Swindon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town players celebrate Jasper Moon's 53rd-minute opener during Saturday's home win over Swindon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Simon Weaver has encouraged his players to adopt a “siege mentality” as they look to keep their heads above water at the wrong end of League Two.

The Sulphurites recorded a first win in six attempts and climbed one place in the table to 20th when they beat Swindon 1-0 at the weekend courtesy of Jasper Moon’s 53rd-minute goal.

But, although they remain seven points clear of the relegation zone following second-from-bottom Morecambe’s midweek loss to Doncaster, all of the other three sides currently beneath Town currently hold at least one game in hand on them.

And with Weaver under no illusions regarding the challenge that lies ahead, he says that his troops will need to go about their business with a certain mindset between now and the end of the season.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver wants his players to adopt a 'siege mentality'.Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver wants his players to adopt a 'siege mentality'.
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver wants his players to adopt a 'siege mentality'.

"It’s tight in that bottom third, we know that we are in a fight and that it is ‘roll your sleeves up’ time and it has to be ‘one in, all in’ in that changing room,” the Harrogate chief said.

"We have got to fight the fight, we have got to have a siege mentality against anything against us and come out as winners.

"We can’t be blaming anything external, just looking after our game-plan, and making sure that we work our socks off as a group of men.

“Yeah, there can be complaints, people might expect us to be winning the league at a canter, but we are Harrogate Town and this is where we are at the minute and if we disappoint a few, then we disappoint a few.”

Next up for Town is a trip to 11th-placed Bromley this Saturday (3pm).

