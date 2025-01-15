Harrogate Town must take FA Cup positives into battle for League Two survival

Harrogate Town impressed against Championship opposition when they played Leeds United in the FA Cup last weekend, and manager Simon Weaver is hoping that his players can carry that performance into their next league fixture. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town are desperate to carry the positives from their FA Cup performance against Leeds United into Friday night's League Two showdown with Cheltenham (7.45pm).

The Sulphurites gave the Championship leaders a serious run for their money at the weekend, ultimately losing that third-round tie 1-0, but producing a display which everyone connected with the club could be proud of.

It was not the first time this season that Simon Weaver's men have raised their game in front of live television cameras when they have come up against well-fancied opposition.

The challenge now, however, is to find a way to consistently reach similar levels to those which they served up against the Whites, and during victories against League One Wrexham, and Yorkshire rivals Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

Town did play well - and win - in their last league outing, with that 2-0 success at Barrow ending a run of seven matches without a victory.

But with the gap to the relegation zone currently just five points, Weaver needs more of the same from his players, starting this Friday evening.

"If we can grow from the Leeds game as a team, as a club, then it will prove to have been a brilliant night,” he said.

"I was buoyed and encouraged by the level of performance. Everyone was on-task, as they were in a different manner at Barrow last week, so we’ve had really good back-to-back performances and we now have to take it into the league campaign on Friday.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"The confidence has to drive us forward and we’ve got to take it into the bread and butter of the league. It’s a cliche, but we have got to go and bang out back-to-back wins and pull clear of the rubbish end of the table.

"We’re in a dogfight, like half of the division is. But if we take that tenacity and clarity of thought into the league, you'd hope to think we'll be okay."

Weaver also believes that Town’s supporters – almost 4,000 of whom turned out at Elland Road at the weekend – have a big part to play in Town’s quest for survival, and he has issued a rallying call ahead of the visit of the Robins.

“The 4,000 who came to an away venue, and I know it’s a local one, but turn up against Cheltenham, because we are in a dogfight and we need support,” the Harrogate boss added.

"We are proud of the journey that we have been on and what we have achieved, but our place in the Football League, to stay here, we need support in numbers and passionate support, backing the players like Saturday night.”

While 21st-placed Town's win at Barrow last time out ended a dreadful sequence of results that had seen them lose six out of seven and take just one point from a possible 21, Cheltenham make the long trip up to North Yorkshire in decent shape.

Currently 13th in the table, the Robins have lost just one of their last eight matches - a 5-3 home defeat to Notts County just after Christmas.

They have recently got the better of high-flying Crewe and taken points off fellow promotion-hopefuls Port Vale and Doncaster, as well beating struggling Morecambe and Tranmere.

Their last two scheduled league fixtures have however fallen foul of the weather, meaning that they have not played in League Two since New Year's Day's goalless draw with Vale.

And Cheltenham have subsequently lost star player Joel Colwill, with the nine-goal attacking midfielder having been recalled from his loan by parent club Cardiff City in order that he could head to League One with Exeter City.

The Robins triumphed 1-0 when the sides met earlier in the season, Tom Bradbury's stoppage-time header deciding matters at Whaddon Road.

The Gloucestershire outfit also won by the same score-line on their only previous visit to Wetherby Road, on a cold February evening back in 2021.