Stephen Dooley brings the ball down on his chest during Harrogate Town's goalless draw at home to Crawley. Pictures: Craig Galloway/Harrogate Town AFC

The Sulphurites enjoyed 58 percent of possession on a sweltering afternoon at Wetherby Road and managed 15 shots at goal, but only really created two clear-cut chances during the 90 minutes.

Substitute Jack Muldoon was denied from close range by Red Devils keeper Corey Addai and then shot narrowly wide when clean through on goal late on.

And summer signing Dooley believes that Town have more to offer as an attacking unit.

Stephen Dooley gets on the ball during Harrogate Town's League Two clash with Crawley at the EnviroVent Stadium.

“It was a tough game. I think we dominated it in terms of possession but we just didn’t really have enough good chances to say that we absolutely fully deserved the three points,” the 30-year-old midfielder told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I think we were probably the better team and maybe it is two points dropped with the amount of dominance we had in the game. We should have created more for the strikers.

"We had the one big chance at the end, but if we are supplying those guys with proper chances, they will score them because they are that good.

"Keeping possession of the ball is all well and good, but it’s about turning that possession into goal-scoring opportunities.

"It’s tough to expect so many new faces to come in and for them to be top of the league straight away, but we did okay. We know we’ve got to improve, but there’s a lot to look forward to."

Town may have drawn a blank on Saturday, but they did manage to keep a second clean-sheet in as many home League Two outings this term, something which Dooley insists is a big plus.

"The clean-sheets are something that we can build on,” he added.

"With a clean-sheet you know that you are getting the minimum of a point.”

Northern Irishman Dooley has started each of Town’s four games this season following his arrival from Rochdale.

On his own form in the centre of the park, he said: “My performances have been okay.

"I want to do better, obviously. I want to get on the ball more and create more for the lads.