Harrogate Town must look build on positives and address their shortcomings - James Belshaw

James Belshaw believes that Harrogate Town need to start learning from their mistakes if they are to begin climbing the National League table.

Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Boreham Wood saw the men from Wetherby Road drop to 18th place following what has been an indifferent start to the season.

And while the Town goalkeeper says that there are plenty of positives to be taken from their performance last time out, it is important that he and his team-mates actually build on the things they did well, in addition to “tightening up” aspects of their game where they have been under-performing.

“We look to build on the positives. We conceded four at Torquay then kept a clean-sheet against not a bad side,” he said, reflecting on Saturday’s stalemate.

“They’ve not really hurt us much in open play because the back-four and myself were solid as a unit.

“I think we’ve just about done enough to win the game without really testing their goalkeeper, but whilst there are these postives to build on, let’s actually build on them and turn these points into three points.

“We have a good platform to build on but now we have to go on and take it forward.

“Mistakes are costing us, we’ve said that [in the dressing room]. We’ve gifted them [Boreham Wood] fouls, we’ve not tracked runners and you look at every chance they’ve had and there’s someone not quite doing their job.

“These are common themes, they are happening on a regular basis so it’s a case of making people aware and tightening these things up.”

Although Town had the better of their clash with Boreham Wood, Belshaw was still required to make three important saves, and while happy with his own contribution he was disappointed to only finish up with a share of the spoils.

“As a goalkeeper it’s nice to play your part and contribute to a clean-sheet, but that’s what I’m here for,” he added.

“I’m here to keep the side in the game when I’m needed.

“I wouldn’t have settled for a point before kick-off. We’re at home and every time we play here we expect three points.

“These are the standards we set ourselves so it was a bit flat [in the dressing room] afterwards because it’s a home game where we’ve not picked up maximum points.”

Town’s hopes of picking up a first win in three will be boosted by the return from suspension of Jon Stead for this weekend’s trip to Maidenhead United.

Skipper Josh Falkingham has however suffered a set-back in his bid to recover from an ankle problem in time for the match.

Town did the double over Maidenhead last season, Kelvin Langmead’s late goal securing a 2-1 win in Berkshire before Mark Beck netted the only goal of the game when the sides met at the CNG Stadium.