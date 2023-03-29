Harrogate Town have not played since beating Barrow 1-0 at home on March 18. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Saturday’s scheduled League Two fixture at Newport County was called off and rearranged for April 25 due to three members of the Exiles’ squad receiving international call-ups.

That postponement denied the Sulphurites the opportunity to build on their 1-0 home win over Barrow last time out and potentially move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Instead, they have had to settle for a week of hard graft on the training ground followed by a weekend off to rest and recuperate.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"I’d much rather have had a game because that’s what you want when you’re coming off the back of a positive result, you want the chance to try and build on it and get some momentum,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We’ve ended up with an enforced break, but the really positive thing is that we went into what is a long time without a game feeling a lot better about ourselves. It would have been a lot worse had we had all that time to be reflecting on and thinking about a defeat.

"So there has been a lighter feel about the place and the lads have worked really hard.

"We gave them the weekend off to get some rest into them and they earned it with the effort they have put into the sessions during the week.

"But it means that their can be no excuses not to be fresh and ready and to be right on it when we run out at Tranmere.”

"Crawley have played their games in hand and really attacked that opportunity but as yet they haven’t caught up to us.

"We know what the picture looks like. It’s very tight down there. We are not in denial about the situation, however our fate is in our own hands.