Harrogate Town 'missed' Alex Pattison during Hartlepool United defeat

Alex Pattison joined Harrogate Town from Wycombe Wanderers this summer. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 24-year-old midfielder has contributed five goals and two assists in his first 12 League Two appearances for the Sulphurites and manager Simon Weaver felt his side missed the former Middlesbrough man at Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Pattison was absent with an Achilles problem as Town surrendered a two-goal half-time lead and went on to lose 3-2, suffering their third defeat of the season.

This means that in the three league matches that he has missed altogether or not really played a part in - he suffered a head injury in the very first minute at Port Vale and had to be replaced early on - Harrogate have been beaten twice and banked just a single point - in September's 2-2 draw against Crawley.

Alex Pattison, centre, watches on from the away dugout at Hartlepool United.

While they played some decent stuff in the first period at Hartlepool, Town could certainly have done with the drive of Pattison and the threat he carriers around the edge of the opposition box during a second half which really passed them by.

Neither Josh Falkingham nor Lloyd Kerry performed badly, however both are very different players to the ex-Wycombe Wanderers midfielder, who adds an extra dimension to Harrogate's attack when he is on the field.

Thus, Weaver will certainly not be alone in hoping that Pattison will be fit enough to return when Bristol Rovers visit Wetherby Road this weekend.

“Hopefully he will be mended in time for next week," the Town chief said.

“We missed his pace and power and inventiveness and legs to worry Hartlepool.