Lloyd Kerry in action during Harrogate Town's 2-0 defeat on the road at Salford City. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 33-year-old made his first start since late January during Saturday’s 2-0 League Two defeat at Moor Lane, having barely featured in recent months.

One of Weaver’s most trusted lieutenants for almost the entirety of his eight-year spell at Wetherby Road, Kerry has played 29 times in all competitions this term, however his involvement has been limited to just two cameo appearances from the substitutes’ bench in Town’s previous 15 matches.

But there were no obvious signs of rust as the ex-Sheffield United trainee delivered an all-action display alongside Alex Pattison in the midfield engine room.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area at Moor Lane.

"I thought Lloyd Kerry was probably our man of the match, he was certainly up there with our better performers," the Harrogate chief said.

"He's a problem-solver in that area of the pitch, isn't he. He showed a real determination to work hard for the team, he organised those around him, dropped on second balls as he always does and thundered into a couple of tackles.

“He was immense. Every time we call on Lloyd, he does such a good job for us in midfield. That was as good a midfield job as we’ve seen for quite some time.

"I thought he was superb.”

As far as Kerry's lack of game-time in recent weeks is concerned, Weaver explained that the form of Pattison and George Thomson has remained consistently high enough to warrant him continuing to select them in the centre of the park.

"It's a big ask for Lloyd to keep coming in at nearly 34 when he's had nearly every injury you can think of and keep doing the business. But, he never lets us down and it's great to know that he's always there," he added.

"It's only really been the combination of Patto and Thommo that has kept him out of the side recently. I don't know if people are trying to suggest otherwise, but there's certainly nothing untoward there in terms of Lloyd not being selected.

"Patto has contributed a lot to the team and at 23 years of age he is approaching his peak. Thommo has done well in there with him and he's one who we are looking at in a certain role with a view to next season.

"Josh Falkingham is obviously injured now, but he's our skipper, our talisman and, more often than not, we play with two in the centre of the park, so I can only pick two.